CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a bat presentation and walk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Bats are often thought to be scary or creepy, but it is really the night insects who have the most to fear from bats. Bats provide vital ecological benefits, including consumption of insect pests, pollination of some fruits and seed dispersal.

They are the only mammal that can fly, and their use of echolocation to navigate and hunt has inspired development of sonar and other navigational technology.

Bats are found worldwide, with eight species of bat found in Wisconsin. Today, bats face the threat of widespread habitat destruction and disease.

River Bend naturalist Christa Trushinsky will give a presentation on Wisconsin’s bats. From the tiny tri-colored bat that’s no bigger than your thumb to the large hoary bat with Mickey Mouse ears, all our bats play a crucial role in the ecosystems they call home.

After the presentation, guests will take a night hike to monitor bats using an acoustic bat detector.

The free event is held on a drop-in basis; no reservations are required. Meet in the main lodge building at River Bend.