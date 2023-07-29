This fall, 250 board games designed to promote financial literacy will be distributed for free to Racine’s high school students.

Titled “Grow Together,” the game was created through a team project from RAMAC’s Leadership Racine program’s most recent graduating class.

The team known as Empowerment Advocates of Racine consists of Candice Anzalone (Express Employment Professionals), Yovani Beltran (Educators Credit Union), Samantha Fitzwater (CNH Industrial) and Jeanne Suda (University of Wisconsin-Parkside).

The team spent their initial months talking about the link between financial literacy and positive financial outcomes. They met with a few experts and decided that targeting high school students was where the project could be most impactful.

After brainstorming the best way to get information into the hands of these students, the team decided to create an original board game that could help young people learn about financial literacy concepts in a fun setting.

“Grow Together is a learning tool about budgeting and saving money, but we didn’t want it to be too preachy,” Suda said. “The game puts the focus on promoting a sense of empowerment by becoming stronger and more confident in making decisions about money.”

Players manage a set amount of play money by paying bills, choosing opportunities to invest and responding to challenges that represent unplanned expenses.

“But where the game really shines is the achievement cards that players can earn,” Anzalone said.

There are 24 achievements in the game related to planning and saving money for future goals.

Some of those goals include buying a car or becoming a homeowner.

But there also are achievements related to meaningful life experiences such as saving money to take a road trip or saving enough to buy snacks to share with colleagues at work.

Grow Together also includes a listing of Racine civic and nonprofit organizations that offer financial assistance and help with financial planning.

“Through the Leadership Racine program, we were able to research and learn more about community agencies. We found out a lot of resources, like scholarships, are underused,” Fitzwater said. “So, we are printing a list of resources right on the game box. We hope that young people will play the game with their families and see that there are ways to find help or direction with their finances.”

“When we tested the prototype game at Park High School, I was happy to see that the students had fun with it. We know that traditional board games were making a comeback and are popular right now,” Beltran said. “But I was still worried that our game may not be seen as desirable to play compared to a video game.”

The Park students who tested Grow Together were surveyed, and their feedback was incorporated into the final game product.

Manufacturing the game was made possible by donations from CNH Industrial, Educators Credit Union, Express Employment Professionals, Paul Holley, The Inclusive Bean, Racine Zoo, United Way of Racine County and UW-Parkside.

Even though team Empowerment Advocates of Racine graduated from the LR program this past May they are dedicated to seeing their project through to the end and plan to distribute the game around the time school begins in the fall.

Leadership Racine is a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce Foundation. It is a 9-month program that builds community trusteeship through the development of strong, diverse, and knowledgeable leaders.

The team project component of the program provides a hands-on experience for servant leadership, teamwork, and collaboration. The projects are intended to give participants the opportunity to make a difference in the community and to get to know local organizations on a much deeper level.