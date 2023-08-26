RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages, providing Racine County with priceless resources.

The organization aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities, enriching the volunteers’ lives and enhancing support for needy people.

The following volunteer opportunities are available:

Ascension All Saints, Spring Street Campus

Guest Escorting:

Help patients and visitors find their way. This role differs from the front desk role in the level of activity.

Volunteers will spend much, if not all, of their time, escorting patients and visitors to their destinations.

Wayfinding can be a challenge on the Spring Street campus, especially as names change and departments move.

SMILE Game Show:

Volunteers host this weekly bingo-type TV program broadcast to patient rooms on Thursdays during the school year.

Volunteers distribute game sheets to patient rooms and deliver prizes to winners.

Volunteers that have computer skills are especially needed.

Front Desk Guest Relations:

Volunteers provide a welcoming environment by greeting patients and guests as they enter and depart the buildings.

Volunteers will assist guests by providing patient room numbers, directions and escorting them to their destination. Escorting may include transporting by wheelchair. Maintaining privacy is important.

Courtesy Van:

Volunteers help patients, visitors and staff members navigate the Spring Street campus.

Aurora Medical Center, 13250 Washington Ave.

Front Entrance Ambassador:

Volunteers are the first point of contact when guests arrive at the hospitals and clinics.

Ambassadors welcome patients and visitors, provide directions, escort patients to their destinations, and assist people in wheelchairs.

Emergency Department:

One of the most popular volunteer opportunities is working in the emergency department. When you become an emergency department volunteer, it’s your job to provide comfort and reduce anxiety for patients and their loved ones.

Volunteers accomplish this by attending to guests in reception areas, checking on patients, communicating wait times, updating family members about patient progress and passing out blankets.

Inpatient Floor Assistant:

As a floor assistant, volunteers work on an inpatient floor, helping people who have been admitted to the hospital.

Volunteers support the nursing team by rounding on patients and offering blankets, bringing drinking water or tidying up patients’ rooms.

Healing Cart/Patient Companion:

Are you a good listener?

Become a healing cart volunteer and provide comfort by listening, being present with patients in need, and providing patients with activities such as coloring sheets, decks of cards, word searches, crossword puzzles and brain teaser books.

Therapy Liaison:

Help support the therapy and nursing teams by encouraging patients who are able to move independently to take a walk with you or encourage patients to work on their mobility exercises given by therapy.

Pet Therapy:

Four-legged furry friends are a huge part of the volunteer team. Certified pet therapy dogs spread joy, reduce anxiety, and ease fears for patients and visitors alike.

All therapy dogs must have their Animal-Assisted Therapy Certification in order to participate in the volunteer programs.

Musical Therapy:

Individual musicians and small ensembles can serve as volunteers and perform acoustically for patients and staff.

For more information about AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262 886-9612, ext. 104 or stop by the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine.