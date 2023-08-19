The Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will arrive in Racine on Tuesday, Sept. 5, kicking off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

The 34-foot wooden ketch is sailing on a 15-month voyage around the “Great Loop” of the central, southern and eastern United States, making more than 100 ports-of-call.

The Golden Rule is a national project of Veterans For Peace, which owns the boat.

The public is invited to see this historic peace boat.

The crew will arrive the afternoon of Sept. 5 at the Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. The schedule of activities includes:

3:30 p.m. — Welcome by Native American Color guard and Skip Twardosz, elder of the Potawatomi tribe. Mayor Cory Mason will make a proclamation and an introduction to the Golden Rule project will be made by project manager Helen Jaccard.

4:15-5:00 p.m. — “Open Boat” visit. Meet the crew.

The schedule of activities for Sept. 6 includes:

1-1:45 p.m. — Music by David HB Drake at the Reefpoint Marina.

1-5 p.m. — “Open Boat” visit. Meet the crew.

2:45-3:15 p.m. — Music by David HB Drake at Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, 1011 Main St., Union Grove.

3:15-4:30 p.m. — Presentation at Ground Zero Veterans Outreach, Union Grove.

5:15-6:30 p.m. — Dinner at Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine. Members of the public are welcome and are asked to RSVP by Sept. 1 at RCPJPeace@yahoo.com.

7-8:15 p.m. — Presentation at the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine.