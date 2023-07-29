RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the Aug. 8 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127.

Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewers baseball games.