RACINE — Downtown Racine has planned a "Scoop the Loop" '50s theme for First Friday on Sept. 1.

The event, from 4-9 p.m., will feature live music, a classic car show, and retro-themed specials and promotions from merchants.

“First Fridays has been a local favorite event and has won the Journal Times Best of Racine’s award for ‘Free Entertainment’ multiple years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

The Throwbacks will be performing at Monument Square and attendees also can enjoy live music at Marci’s on Main, Smoke’d on the Water, Reefpoint Brew House, Dimple’s Imports, Taste of Soul 262, The Nash and Uncorkt.

Main Street will be closed from 2-9 p.m. for a stunt show.

Parking is available at the McMynn ramp, 3rd and Lake ramp, Shoop (Main and State) and Festival Hall ramp, which includes eight electric vehicle charging stations. Ramp parking is $2 all day.