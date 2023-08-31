BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center is hosting its annual Fall Fun Festival and World Migratory Bird Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 9800 County Highway MB, Bristol.

This year’s Fall Fun Fest will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony for the all-terrain wheelchair hosted at PNC as part of a partnership with Access Ability Wisconsin and a raffle benefiting the “Adopt a Class” field trip scholarship fund.

The outdoor wheelchair is available at no cost to individuals with a refundable $50 deposit and returned completed survey. OWCs are like hiking boots–they go where regular wheelchairs can’t go, including the trails.

Visitors are welcome to learn more about AAW’s resources, and try out an OWC any time during the event. Individuals will be asked to complete a safety waiver before use, and to contact kenosha.co.wi@accessabilitywi.org if interested in using an OWC during the event.

The Fall Fun Fest, which is PNC’s largest annual fundraiser, includes “green” exhibitors and businesses, live animal demonstrations, food trucks, and nature activities and crafts.

Entry is free, but select activities will require tickets which can be purchased.

Proceeds benefit environmental education programming at PNC.

Attendees should bring cash or checks, because no ATM is available on-site.

For more information and a schedule of activities, visit www.pringlenc.org/fff.

Through this partnership between AAW and PNC, PNC is facilitating AAW’s hosting program for one of the 27 units in

The “Adopt a Class” field trip scholarship fund raffle will include more than a dozen prizes from local businesses and sports teams. Visit www.pringlenc.org/fff for a list of prizes. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase only during the event.