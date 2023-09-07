RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is presenting Elvis Night, an evening of great food and entertainment Saturday, Oct. 21, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and mingling. An Italian dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by an Elvis Presley tribute show starring local entertainer Mike Bishop.

The event includes a cash bar and home-made dessert table.

During the evening, two 50/50 raffles will be held.

All with all proceeds to be split between Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots and Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.

Only 200 tickets will be sold. The cost is $45 each and and tables of eight may be reserved. To order, contact Robert Cooper at 262-497-1018.