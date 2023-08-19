ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park is hosting its 6th Annual Car and Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Village Municipal Complex, 3131 Taylor Ave.

There is a $10 entry fee for the cars and bikes, but spectators will be admitted free.

The event also will include music, a raffle, door prizes, and dash plaques and goody bags for first 50 cars. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact Lateria Shaw, village administrator at 262-554-7818 or lateria.shaw@vil.ep.wi.us.