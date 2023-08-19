STURTEVANT — Some fundraisers want people to exert themselves for a cause: walk/runs, triathlons, stair climbs or bike rides. Some fundraisers invite guests to activities meant for adults: wine tastings, casino nights, galas or golf outings.

Those are wonderful ideas and great fun, but how about something kid-approved and family-friendly?

That’s the inspiration behind BeLEAF’s Stop Child Abuse and Neglect’s Cones For Kids from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

Since 2010, this has been an event that has been discovered by hundreds, become a summer family tradition and grown by word-of-mouth.

Here’s the scoop

You will get to sample mini cones from some of the area’s best ice cream, custard and gelato shops. Culver’s, Divino Gelato Cafe, Georgie Porgie’s, Kravings and Sweet Corner have provided unique flavors of their products.

Guests can taste and vote for their favorite to win the SCAN’s Golden Scoop Award.

Entertainment will be provided by Guardians of the Children and Cheryl McCrary.

Crafts will be available with RAM on the Road, among other family activities.

SCAN is seeking funds to provide child abuse prevention lessons in the coming school year, and there is a fun and delicious way that you can help.

Money raised will help get SCAN into more classrooms so children can benefit from the important safety messages.

Tickets are $8 if purchased in advance and $10 at the door. Children 2 and younger are free.

Admission entitles attendees to a mini cone from each of the vendors, craft projects and all kids activities.

There also will be dozens of silent auction items for kids and families, including event tickets, and activity and attraction passes.

Want more?There will be gift cards and merchandise from local restaurants and businesses. If you are not able to attend in person, you can still get in on the fun by using the free virtual version of the auction.

A link will be available at beleafsurvivors.org/events. Space is limited to 250 guests and advance tickets are recommended. If you are interested in attending, visit beleafsurvivors.org/events, email info@beleafsurvivors.org, or call the BeLEAF office at 262-619-1634, ext. 112.

Want more information about SCAN?BeLEAF’s Stop Child Abuse and Neglect program provides child abuse prevention lessons to preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth and sixth grade students in Racine and Kenosha counties.

SCAN teaches children to know what abuse is, what to do if it happens and how to get help. SCAN also discusses stranger safety with younger children and older students get information about social media safety including, cyberbullying, internet predators and sexting. Above all, SCAN wants children to realize that abuse is never the fault of the child. SCAN programs have been in the community for 39 years and touch the lives of thousands of students each year. Chances are you, your children, or grandchildren have had SCAN lessons at school.