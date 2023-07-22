Forty years ago, high schools graduated the Class of 1983.

Moviegoers lined up to see “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

“Every Breath You Take” played non-stop on the radio.

Gas cost a little more than $1 per gallon.

The first mobile phone was introduced, and it was the year considered to have given birth to the internet.

In 1983, Racine experienced increasing violent crimes, drugs and gang activity trends.

Community leaders, concerned residents and law enforcement understood that police alone were not solely responsible for stopping crime.

Police needed to work with neighbors. And neighbors needed to work with the police.

The solution lay in community-centered crime prevention — a partnership between neighbors and police where the public and law enforcement collaborated to build a safer and stronger community.

Those leaders and visionaries started Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. with a mission to work with residents to create safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the community.

They created RNW as a non-profit organization — allowing for mutual cooperation and associations with local and county-wide law enforcement and governmental agencies, and other community-oriented businesses and organizations.

The founders of RNW envisioned a community where neighborhoods were places in which residents were safe — where neighbors knew each other and made new residents feel welcome and included, took responsibility for addressing local issues and worked in collaboration with local officials and agencies to resolve them, and took pride in creating a physically appealing environment — one that looked and felt well cared for, and one that valued and celebrated cultural, economic, racial and ethnic diversity.

The heart of RNW is the Neighborhood Block Watch program (and sister programs Apartment Watch and Business Watch).

A Neighborhood Block Watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. It relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor.

It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement, and RNW.

During a Block Watch organizational meeting, RNW staff along with law enforcement present information about personal and neighborhood crime prevention and safety, and how and when to report suspicious people and activities to law enforcement.

Block Watch best practices for keeping neighbors engaged, connected, and informed are highlighted. After the Block Watch is established, RNW provides ongoing support to Block Captains and neighbors with monthly communications and training.

RNW facilitates monthly Neighborhood Watch meetings with residents and law enforcement at one Village of Mount Pleasant and six Racine Community Oriented Policing Houses, located in formerly troubled areas, to keep the neighborhoods stable and safe.

These meetings focus on developing resident participation in crime prevention and community building.

Attendees are encouraged to discuss what’s happening where they live — good and positive things as well as any issues they may have.

Then together with the COP officer, neighbors group problem-solve possible solutions for those concerns.

The officer provides updates and information about the neighborhood. RNW staff shares current crime prevention tips, timely scam alerts and safety information, and connects neighbors with local resources.

RNW is proud of its 40-year “boots on the ground” personal outreach — a deep-rooted communication network built person by person, family by family, and neighborhood by neighborhood.

RNW has earned its reputation as the “go-to” not only for crime prevention education and support but for neighborhood quality of life information as well.

RNW beautifies neighborhoods and unites neighbors with local community resources and agencies, so they can develop and maintain safe and desirable neighborhoods in which to live, work and play.

Forty years as a successful non-profit organization deserves a celebration. It will be held as part of RNW’s annual National Night Out Kickoff Event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The community is invited to join law enforcement, emergency response teams, local dignitaries and McGruff the Crime Dog in wishing Racine Neighborhood Watch a happy 40th birthday.

For more information, call 262-637-5711.