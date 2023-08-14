University of
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — The following Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May:
Burlington — Brooke Nunn, bachelor of social work; and Jordan Quilling, bachelor of business administration, accounting and information systems.
Caledonia — Kelly Koerber, bachelor of science, chemistry.
Franksville — Mickenzie Niemyjski, bachelor of arts, sociology.
Racine — Connor Brown, bachelor of business administration, marketing; Sydney Fletcher, bachelor of science, biology; and Emmalee Montgomery, bachelor of arts, English.
Union Grove — William Painter, bachelor of business administration, health care administration.
Waterford — Olivia Cammers, bachelor of science, exercise science; Nicholas Duerst, bachelor of business administration, health care administration; and Andrew Osborne, bachelor of arts, social studies.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
MENOMONIE — The following Racine County students graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout:
Mount Pleasant — Raul Mejia, bachelor of science, management.
Racine — Jenna Johnston, bachelor of fine arts, interior design; Peter Picciurro, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; and Matt Zinke, bachelor of science, psychology.