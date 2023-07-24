University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The following Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh on May 13:

Burlington — Steven Steinberger, bachelor of business administration, marketing.

Caledonia — Jared Swantz, bachelor of business administration, marketing.

Franksville — Daphne Sieg, bachelor of science, nursing; and Zachary Wasielewski, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science.

Mount Pleasant — Alyssa Bebow, bachelor of science, biology; and McKenna Stehlik, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science.

Racine — Adrienna Bode, bachelor of arts, communication studies; Anthony De La O, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science; Jacob Noll, bachelor of applied studies, fire and emergency response management (fire service management emphasis); Jordan Stroede, bachelor of science, nursing; and Jake Zimmermann, bachelor of science, criminal justice.

Union Grove — Catherine Carnick, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Kaylee Fry, associate of arts and science, arts and science; and Brooke Witek, bachelor of science in education, elementary and middle school education.

Waterford — Hannah White, bachelor of science, nursing.