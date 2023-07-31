University of Wisconsin-Madison

MADISON — The following Racine County students were among the 8,625 graduates who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 12-13:

Burlington — Angel Aguirre, bachelor of science, economics; Emily Boettcher, bachelor of arts, psychology, Spanish; Raina Braun, bachelor of arts, English; Ryan Follis, bachelor of science, computer engineering; Brian Fremgen, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Jesse Garwood, bachelor of arts, legal studies, sociology; Josh Goodenough, master of engineering; Lucy Hearden, bachelor of science, elementary education; May Jagodzinski, bachelor of science, global health; Cece James, bachelor of science, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Katherine Jensen, bachelor of science, human development and family studies; Derek Koenen, bachelor of science, nursing; Grace Lashbrook, bachelor of science, textiles and fashion design; Hannah Mikunda, master of physician assistant studies; Madeline Morrell, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Lucas Morrical, doctor of pharmacy; Meghan Savaglia, bachelor of science, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Max Schilling, bachelor of science, electrical engineering; Adam Simmons, bachelor of business administration, marketing, real estate and urban land economics, supply chain management; and Ryan Werner, doctor of pharmacy.

Caledonia — Elizandra Sandoval, master of science, counseling.

Franksville — Eric Haegerl, bachelor of science, computer sciences; Eric Howard, master of science, materials science and engineering; Aimee Melendez, bachelor of science, nursing; Alexander Pudzisz, bachelor of science, biomedical engineering; and Christopher Pudzisz, bachelor of science, biomedical engineering.

Kansasville — Becca Tondi, bachelor of business administration, management and human resources, operations and technology management, supply chain management.

Mount Pleasant — Talia Brach, bachelor of science, global health; Alyson Buchholz, bachelor of science, agricultural and applied economics; Ethan Evans, bachelor of arts, history, legal studies; Kassidy Johns, bachelor of science, neurobiology, sociology; Steffani Manna, bachelor of science, molecular and cell biology, zoology; Ghazan Mian, doctor of medicine; Drake Miller, bachelor of science, mathematics, physics; Makayla Pesch, master of public affairs; Ben Rosinski, master of accountancy; and Taylor Shufelt, doctor of pharmacy.

Racine — Tj Bates, bachelor of business administration, Accounting, information systems; Elise Brennan, doctor of pharmacy; Madyson Chao, bachelor of science, mathematics; Ben Joshua Enriquez, doctor of pharmacy; Margaret Ford, doctor of pharmacy; Matthew Gehne, bachelor of business administration, management and human resources; Abigail Grant, bachelor of science, civil engineering; Nicholas Harron, bachelor of science, neurobiology; Alex Isaacson, master of business administration, marketing; Madisen Johnson, bachelor of science, astronomy-physics; Victoria Jones, bachelor of science, biochemistry, global health; Tyler Kehoe, bachelor of science, computer sciences; Caroline Konen, bachelor of science, landscape and urban studies; Ellen Magdaleno, bachelor of social work, social work CSWE accredited; Alaya Mayfield, bachelor of science, nursing; Katarina Nikolic, bachelor of arts, communication sciences and disorders, Edward Opichka, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Carlista Panyk, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Leanne Potter, bachelor of science, electrical engineering; Sami Pruitt, bachelor of science, wildlife ecology; Alex Reinke, master of accountancy; Yvett Sanchez, bachelor of science, textiles and fashion design; Gabriella Speca, bachelor of science, civil engineering; Shannon Stulo, bachelor of science, biology; Alex Thomas, bachelor of arts, African American studies, history; and Julia Wernicke, bachelor of arts, biology.

Rochester — Graham Lemke, bachelor of arts, economics.

Union Grove — Finnegan Hourigan, bachelor of science, computer sciences; Morgan Lekschas, bachelor of science, chemistry; Clara McDonald, bachelor of science, pharmaceutical sciences; and James McKnight, bachelor of science, biochemistry.

Waterford — Alex Boho, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Drew Degreef, bachelor of business administration, actuarial science, finance, investment and banking, risk management and insurance; Jack Degreef, bachelor of science, economics; Adam Forkner, bachelor of science, biochemistry; Madeline Foster, bachelor of science, health promotion and health equity; Jenna Heinze, bachelor of arts, psychology, sociology; Kevin Huckstorf, doctor of physical therapy; Emma Kaebisch, bachelor of science, global health; Jenna Kouba, bachelor of science, biological systems engineering; Adam Lewandowski, bachelor of science, computer sciences; Hailey Lichey, bachelor of science, communication sciences and disorders; Olivia Spaight, bachelor of science, life sciences communication; Benjamin Staniszewski, bachelor of science, kinesiology; Miranda Vescio, bachelor of arts, computer sciences, linguistics; Jacob Weber, bachelor of arts, communication arts; Alex Wollmer, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; and Jacob Yoder, bachelor of science, conservation biology.

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The following Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh on May 13:

Burlington — Steven Steinberger, bachelor of business administration, marketing.

Caledonia — Jared Swantz, bachelor of business administration, marketing.

Franksville — Daphne Sieg, bachelor of science, nursing; and Zachary Wasielewski, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science.

Mount Pleasant — Alyssa Bebow, bachelor of science, biology; and McKenna Stehlik, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science.

Racine — Adrienna Bode, bachelor of arts, communication studies; Anthony De La O, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science; Jacob Noll, bachelor of applied studies, fire and emergency response management (fire service management emphasis); Jordan Stroede, bachelor of science, nursing; and Jake Zimmermann, bachelor of science, criminal justice.

Union Grove — Catherine Carnick, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Kaylee Fry, associate of arts and science, arts and science; and Brooke Witek, bachelor of science in education, elementary and middle school education.

Waterford — Hannah White, bachelor of science, nursing.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following Racine County students graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout:

Mount Pleasant — Raul Mejia, bachelor of science, management.

Racine — Jenna Johnston, bachelor of fine arts, interior design; Peter Picciurro, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; and Matt Zinke, bachelor of science, psychology.