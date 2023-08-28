University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse

LA CROSSE — The following Racine County students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May:

Burlington — Beate Elsa Braun, master of science, data science; Ari Carney, bachelor of science, management; Caitlin Fallon, doctor of physical therapy; Holly Johnson, bachelor of science, biology; and Hannah Ketterhagen, master of science, therapeutic recreation.

Franksville — Meghan Timler, bachelor of science, therapeutic recreation.

Kansasville — Lexie Maier, bachelor of science, social studies.

Racine — Stephanie Garcia, bachelor of arts, psychology; Jazmin Gil, bachelor of science, computer science; Lauren Lopez, bachelor of science, psychology; Laney Peterson, bachelor of science, management; and Becca Ustich, bachelor of science, information systems.

Union Grove — Molly Bryson, bachelor of science, elementary/middle education; and Kali Kramer, bachelor of science, management.

Waterford — Davis Braun, bachelor of science, biology; Ethan Hanrahan, bachelor of science, finance; Grace Henrichs, bachelor of science, clinical laboratory science; Jack Ketterhagen, bachelor of arts, psychology; Miranda Meyers, bachelor of science, early childhood through middle childhood education; Ben Michalowski, bachelor of science, marketing; Jason Splitgerber, bachelor of science, finance; and Matthew Wright, bachelor of science, biology.

Wind Lake — Morgan Clemence, bachelor of science, psychology; Garrett Literski, bachelor of science, biochemistry; and Isaac Ozolins, bachelor of science, physics.

Clarke University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The following Racine County students graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, in May:

Genevieve Cruz of Racine, bachelor of arts, psychology, and Amber Bertschinger of Waterford, bachelor of science, nursing.