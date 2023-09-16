MONDAYAl-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.

WEDNESDAYCaledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAYRacine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERS

Caledonia Historical Society Meeting: 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the 1900 Botting Machines Shed in the Caledonia Historic Village, 7330 5 Mile Road. The meeting is open to the public. https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Sept 8: Dee Becker and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz and Daniele Langer and Mark Langer, tied for second/third place.

Sept 11: George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, second place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, third place.

The Ladies' New Heart Luncheon: Noon, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha. June Salb will discuss "Patience." The cost is $14 and no child care is provided. For reservations, call Nancy at 262-914-1821 or Kathy at 262-653-0503.

Racine NAACP: Monthly membership meetings are scheduled for Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 23. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop in coffee 9-11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave., Racine. The group is open to women interested in making new friends, learning about community resources, and being involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

Racine Art Guild: The Racine Art Guild will meet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. All members and interested artists are welcome. The program will be a sketch night. Members will be going to the Racine Theatre Guild and sketching costumes.

Racine Jr. Women’s Reunion: A reunion for all past members of The Racine Jr. Women’s Club is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the old Women’s Club (now Preservation Hall) 740 Lake Ave. For more information please contact Terri Clarke at tclarke217@gmail.com.

Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., on the last Monday of each month at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. For more information, lighthousequiltersguild.com.