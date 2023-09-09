MONDAYAl-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.

WEDNESDAYCaledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

FRIDAYRacine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERSRacine Garden Club: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave. Sharon Tilton and Melody Orban will discuss “The Beauty of the Monarchs.” The public is welcome. For more information, contact Mickie Krueger at micaelakrueger@sbcglobal.net

Caledonia Historical Society Meeting: 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the 1900 Botting Machines Shed in the Caledonia Historic Village, 7330 5 Mile Road. The meeting is open to the public. https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Aug. 11: Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Mary Ericson and Sharon Gierahn, third place.

Aug. 14: Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, second place; Evelyn Gerum and Dennis Dragan, third place.

Aug 18 (open): Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Daniele Langer and Maryjoy Madrigrano, third place.

Aug 18 (299er): Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, first place; Kathryn Schneider and Patti Gross, second place; Jean Myrvold and Denise Anastasio, third place.

Aug 21: Henry Kensler and Mary Matthews, first place; Dennis Dragan and Evelyn Gerum, second place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.

Aug. 25: Mark Langer and Daniele Langer, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; Dee Becker and Henry Kensler, third place.

Aug. 28: Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Mark Langer and Marilyn Wescott, third place.

Sept. 1 (open): Susan Gentz and Bob Gentz, first place; Dee Becker and Daniele Langer, second place; Elaine Howell and Marilyn Eisenhut, third place.

Sept. 1 (299er N-S): Jean Myrvold and Julie Anastasio, first place; Larry and Diane Page, second place; Katie Patzke and Wayne Hejny, third place;

Sept. 1 (299er E-W): Judie Leslie and Sue Helland, first place; Diane and Dennis Lynch, second place; Katie Patze and Wayne Hejny, third place.

Sept. 4: Mark Langer and Daniele Langer, first place; George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, second place; Peter Christensen and Rose Christensen, third place.

Racine Jr. Women’s Reunion: A reunion for all past members of The Racine Jr. Women’s Club is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the old Women’s Club (now Preservation Hall) 740 Lake Ave. For more information please contact Terri Clarke at tclarke217@gmail.com.

Racine NAACP: Monthly membership meetings are scheduled for Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Dec. 23. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine.

Lighthouse Quilters Guild: Open to quilters of all skill levels, 7 p.m., on the last Monday of each month at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. For more information, lighthousequiltersguild.com.