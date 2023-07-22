MONDAYAl-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

Retired Involved Nurses Group: 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bay, 3900 N. Main St. Lunch is at noon. The cost of membership is $15 and lunch is $15. A business meeting will follow. For more information or reservations, call Marge Orth, secretary, 262-884-0742.

WEDNESDAYCaledonia Senior Card Club: Sheepshead, for ages 55 and older, noon to 3 p.m., Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. For more information, call 414-856-9550.

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Shirley Meyer, membership chair, at 262-260-8101 or email aquashirl4@yahoo.com.

THURSDAYCaledonia Historical Society Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the1900 Botting Machines Shed in the Caledonia Historic Village, 7330 5 Mile Road. The meeting is open to the public. https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org

FRIDAYRacine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

DAILY/OTHERSOvereaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

July 7 (open): Mark Langer and Donald Urquhart, first place; Susan Gentz and Robert Gentz, second place; and George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.

July 7 (299er): Hanie Yee and Denise Anastasio, first place; Sue Helland and Judie Leslie, second place; and Stephanie McFall and Patti Gross, third place.

July 10: Donald Urquhart and Mark Langer, first place; Evelyn Gerum and Dennis Dragan, second place; and Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, third place.

July 14: Donald Urquhart and Dee Becker, first place; Mary Matthews and Marilyn Wescott, second place; and George Urquhart and Janet Urquhart, third place.

July 17: Marion Gagnon and Scott Gagnon, first place; Donald Urquhart and Paul Dorsey, second place; and Dee Becker and Robert Gentz, third place.