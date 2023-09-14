Racine County

Sept. 23-24: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction ( http://scfallfest.givesmart.com ), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org/ our-events .

Bazaar Flea Market

Sept. 23: Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ is hosting a Bazaar Flea Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 522 N. Memorial Drive. The event will include food, jewelry, clothing and a fashion show. For more information, visitggtchurch.org.