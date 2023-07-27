Church festivals are back with summer fun:

Racine County

St. Patrick Parish Festival

AUG. 5-6: St. Patrick Parish will host its annual festival from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday at 1100 Erie St.

The festival will feature authentic Mexican food, children's games, snacks, soft drinks and beer.

There will be live music both days provided by Three Floors Up, Grupo Tremenda Aguila, Grupo La Nueva Era and Grupo Ritual. Other entertainment includes the Aztec and Ballet Folklorico dancers, dancing horses of Lauro Davalos, a talent show and karaoke.

Armenian Fest

Aug. 6: St. Mesrob Armenian Church grounds, 4605 Erie St., Racine. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Assortment of Armenian foods and pastries, dancing and music by Mideast Beat, Armenian market and bookstore, church tours, fun for children.

St. Rita Festival

Aug. 17-20: St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m. Go to st-ritas.org.

St. Louis Parish Festival

Aug. 19-20: St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m. Go to http://stlouisparishwi.com/festival.

Serb Fest

Sept. 2-3: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

St. Charles Fall Festival

Sept. 23-24: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org/our-events.

Kenosha County

Picnic in Paris

July 29: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church grounds, 1501 172nd St., Paris (Highway D just north of Highway 142). Noon to 9 p.m. Free. Car show, noon to 4 p.m. Music by The Chevelles, noon to 4 p.m., and The Hat Guys, 6-9 p.m. Features a ticket drop, silent auction, country store, “white elephant” and a linen booths, children’s games, raffles, food. The specialty food item is the schaum tortes.

St. Peter’s Festival

Aug. 4-6: St. Peter’s Catholic Church grounds, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha. 4-10 p.m. Friday, 3-11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, grand raffle, food, Friday fish fry, kugelis. Live music lineup: Friday, Bound for Branson, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Eddie Butts Band, 7:15-10:45 p.m.; Sunday, The Britins, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Parish Festival

Aug. 11-13: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45th St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. Homemade food, music, games for all ages, super cash raffle, basket and meat raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 13, noon to 5 p.m., in gym. Live music lineup: Friday — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday — Joey Bilotti and Sonic Freedom, 5-6:30 p.m.; Vinyl ReMix, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Willie Sturba, 1-2:30 p.m.; The Chevelles, 3-5:30 p.m.; Trip, 6-9 p.m.