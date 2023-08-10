Church festivals are back with summer fun:

Racine County

St. Rita Festival

Aug. 17-20: St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m. Go to st-ritas.org.

St. Louis Parish Festival

Aug. 19-20: St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m. Go to http://stlouisparishwi.com/festival.

Serb Fest

Sept. 2-3: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

St. Charles Fall Festival

Sept. 23-24: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org/ our-events.

Kenosha County

Holy Rosary Parish Festival

Aug. 11-13: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45th St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. Homemade food, music, games for all ages, super cash raffle, basket and meat raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 13, noon to 5 p.m., in gym. Live music lineup: Friday — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday — Joey Bilotti and Sonic Freedom, 5-6:30 p.m.; Vinyl ReMix, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Willie Sturba, 1-2:30 p.m.; The Chevelles, 3-5:30 p.m.; Trip, 6-9 p.m.