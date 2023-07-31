RACINE — This summer, in partnership with the Racine Heritage Museum, Racine Unified School District offered more than two dozen students in grades 3-6 a new class called “Breaking Barriers: The Road to Integrating Baseball” to learn about the history of baseball across our country, the deep roots of the sport within our community and the fundamentals of playing baseball.

Thanks to several partners, the students had several amazing opportunities, including attending the Milwaukee Brewers’ Negro League Tribute Game, learning about the Racine Blues (Negro League Team) and Racine Belles (Women’s Team) from museum educator Christa Bauer, and receiving baseball caps from Lee Jaramillo, a former professional baseball player and Racine native who supported the development of the program.

“We started this program to both teach our students the game of baseball as well as show them the great history of the game, with Jackie Robinson’s courage came a game that is wonderfully diverse,” said RUSD Interim Superintendent Soren Gajewski.

“The opportunity to help kids develop baseball knowledge and skills has been outstanding but equally important is the desire to share the love for the game in general. The diversity among the campers made for an exciting summer. We have kids who desire to be ball players, others who want to coach, and some who mainly enjoy being fans and loving baseball culture,” said Breaking Barriers teacher Connor Driscoll.