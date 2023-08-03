GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Trace Chiodo is the Blue Moon Gallery’s latest featured guest artist.

Chiodo was born in Kenosha and is the founder of Racine-based Chiodo Design, an independent design firm located in the historic Racine Arts & Business Center.

Chiodo has participated in numerous juried and invitational exhibitions. His work can be found in many private collections.

For this show, Chiodo presents digital illustrations centered around the world of golf.

The show, which runs through Sept. 10, is called “The Striking Faces of Golf.”

The exhibit features “a unique and highly aesthetic collection of abstract illustrations depicting the striking face surfaces of vintage wooden golf clubs,” gallery officials said.

Drawing from his experiences in all things related to golf, Chiodo explores line, shape, and color to characterize the individual beauty of each club.

“My passion for golf started with a driver given to me by my brother when I was just 2 years old,” Chiodo said. “Since then, I have been immersed in nearly all aspects of the game, from picking up range balls and caddying to winning junior tournaments and becoming assistant superintendent at a championship level course. Now, as an artist, I am collaborating with the world-renowned Kohler golf courses.”

Also on display

Other Kenosha-Racine area artists presenting artwork at the gallery include Colleen Steenhagen and Juli Janovicz of Kenosha and Mimi Peterson of Racine.

Steenhagen will be exhibiting her collections of spirit sticks, story stones, cyanotype and watercolor prints and “Spirit Hues” pendants made from burned, painted, waxed and embellished driftwood collected from the shores of Lake Michigan. Steenhagen’s art will be at the gallery through Aug. 20.

As one of the gallery’s five 2023 Collective Artists showing artwork year-round, Janovicz continues presenting new works in her show, “The Memory of Flowers,” featuring pencil and watercolor floral paintings.

Peterson is the co-founder of Racine’s Vital Art Project and describes herself as “a multi-disciplinary visual artist, poet, essayist, and arts and humanities advocate.” Peterson is exhibiting a collection of eco-art assemblages on canvas featuring imaginary terrains.

Peterson’s work, created as if from an aerial view, is on display through Aug. 6.

The gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, is open to the public on weekends from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information contact Kendra Kett, gallery director, at 224-388-7948, or visit www.thebluemoongallery.com