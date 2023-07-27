RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting its 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series.
The Wednesday night Animal Crackers concerts, a longstanding Racine tradition, feature numerous dining options on site for audiences, who listen to artists from across the U.S. performing in front of scenic Lake Michigan.
- Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials performs Aug. 9. In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for more than 30 years. “The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets,” organizers said.
- Steely Dane wraps up the summer series, performing Aug. 23. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. The band features Kenosha natives in its lineup.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, and are $40 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers. Proceeds benefit the zoo and its animals.