The Wednesday night Animal Crackers concerts, a longstanding Racine tradition, feature numerous dining options on site for audiences, who listen to artists from across the U.S. performing in front of scenic Lake Michigan.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, and are $40 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers. Proceeds benefit the zoo and its animals.