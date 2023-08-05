AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County is seeking volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages.

The organization aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities, enriching the volunteers’ lives and enhancing support for needy people.

The current volunteer opportunities include:

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: Would you like to help seniors prepare their 2023 tax returns?

AARP Tax-Aide volunteer opportunities include tax counselors (preparers) and preparation center greeters in Racine County.

Sites include the Dr. John Bryant Community Center in Racine, Franksville Memorial Park Hall, Union Grove Graham Public Library and Love Inc. in Burlington.

All volunteering is during the day and most weekdays.

Volunteer tax counselors should have some experience preparing their personal tax returns online. Experience is optional for greeters, just a willingness to help taxpayers sort their tax documents.

In addition to self-study, an introductory course will be held in December for new counselors, plus a three-to-four-day course will be held in January that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code.

Clients will meet with counselors during February, March and early April 2024.

Meals on Wheels: This program, which is administered by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, provides meals up to five times a week to homebound seniors who can no longer shop for or prepare their own meals.

In addition to preventing hunger and malnutrition, the program helps reduce social isolation while fostering independence, dignity and self-respect among aging people.

Volunteers deliver meals to homebound seniors or help at local senior dining sites for about two hours/day.

Ryanne Jackson, volunteer coordinator, volunteers can be a weekly driver or volunteer occasionally when their schedule allows.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are eligible for mileage reimbursement of 58.5 cents per mile.

MyRIDE Senior Transportation: This program helps seniors who can no longer drive with free curb-to-curb rides to medical appointments, the grocery store and, pending availability, for other non-emergency rides.

Volunteer drivers provide transportation in their personal vehicles, giving seniors a feeling of independence.

Volunteer drivers set their hours weekly and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members are eligible for mileage reimbursement of 58.5 cents per mile.

Racine Habitat for Humanity: Racine Habitat believes that everyone deserves a decent, affordable place to live.

The organization builds homes with the help of low- to moderate-income families and then sells the homes to the families at an affordable price.

Participants demonstrate they have a need for shelter, the ability to pay and the willingness to partner.

Volunteer opportunities include construction — volunteers work alongside future homeowners and fellow volunteers to build safe and affordable homes (hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday); warehouse organization — flexible hours based on a volunteer’s availability; Habitat ReStore — volunteers work at the ReStore assisting with cashiering, pricing/receiving and more (hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday); office support — volunteers work behind the scenes and support our administrative staff.

Senior Companion Program Inc.: The Senior Companion Program provides companionship and compassion, and has been serving Racine and the surrounding Wisconsin communities since 1978.

SCP works with each participant and matches a volunteer with those requesting or being recommended for the program.

When matched, the volunteer companions will meet a minimum of one hour per week with their senior companions.

Siena Retreat Center: Are you friendly, organized, and responsible, and have a peaceful demeanor? Opportunities include welcoming groups, answering phones and staffing the front desk, helping in the dining room, staffing the bookstore and participating in special projects.

Volunteer shifts are flexible and could involve weekdays, evenings, or weekends.

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry: During the past year, the food pantry has served more than 2,600 individuals with more than 36,000 lbs. of bagged food and miscellaneous items from its LaSalle Street distribution location.

Volunteering opportunities include stocking shelves, packaging groceries, assisting pantry clients and food prep preparers (who help prepare bags for next-day food distribution).

SVDP Food Pantry volunteer hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information about AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262 886-9612 x104 or stop by the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Racine, WI 53406.