Our lives are changing, again.

In order to help the kids out, we are taking on more responsibility with the grandchildren. That is not a bad thing. But it is a new normal for us.

In addition, I came out of retirement to teach at Trinity Lutheran School here in Racine.

But let’s backup.

I write a lot about our Native American background and how it is a major part of our lives. In our Ojibwe culture, there are certain people that are gifted with the ability to give names. These names are important because they become our identity and it is how we are recognized.

Typically, the parents of a newborn child would approach a name giver, offer asema (tobacco) to that person and then wait. The name giver would pray over a name and when that name comes to them, they would have a naming ceremony. In many cases, older people will also request names, especially if they were not given a name early on or if there was a life change that took place.

Over 15 years ago, I became close to a spiritual person from Red Lake in Minnesota. Greg Kingbird was a Vietnam veteran, a traditional person who followed our Ojibwa ways and a deep thinker.

When I first met Greg, he had been dealing with the aftereffects of a stroke and some people around him would treat him as if he were “fragile.” Greg was fiercely independent, and he liked me because I didn’t “coddle” him.

I had a lot of respect for Greg, and I enjoyed sitting with him and talking about life. Although I had been given an Ojibwe name already, it is not unusual to have up to four names over a lifetime.

One afternoon, I approached Greg, offered him asema and asked if he would give me my second name.

The next morning, as Greg and I sat around the fire, he said, “David, I have your name.”

He did not do a big, elaborate naming ceremony. Instead, it was a few elders and me and he said, “Your name is Maang, and you are to lead, especially for the children.”

Maang, translated, means “Loon” and the Loon Clan is considered a chieftain clan in our culture.

I carried that name and in the years that followed, I worked with Boy Scouts, attended the cultural camps on my family’s reservation and conducted youth programs in my capacity as Racine County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

But this is where everything ties together.

After I retired, I signed up to be a building sub at Roosevelt School.

The day before school started, I was told I would be teaching the fourth grade until a permanent teacher was hired. Four and a half months later, a teacher was hired but I had gained so much by being immersed in the classroom.

Due to retirement system rules, I could only work so many hours, so I went down to working a couple of days a week.

One afternoon, I got a call from my son in law, “Could you pick up Kai? No one else can get him.”

It was 4:15 p.m. and school had let out at 3:55 p.m.

I headed to the school and while there, I approached the principal, introduced myself and asked if they needed any subs.

She said they did and over the next couple of months, I subbed about a half dozen times.

On one occasion, a sixth-grade student said, “Mr. Maack, you should teach here!”

I laughed and reminded him that the school already had teachers in each grade.

Fast forward to this summer, the sixth-grade teacher took a principal job elsewhere and Trinity was looking for a sixth grade/ELA teacher. I applied and was hired.

I am always amazed at how things perfectly line up.

Amy and I had been augmenting childcare. On my days off, I would often watch Tanner, while Kai was at school. We would then pick up Kai and I’d bring him home until Dad got home from work.

This year, Tanner starts all day 4K at Trinity, Kai moves up to the second grade and I start sixth grade.

We will all be at the same school, and I can take the kids in the morning and bring them home after school.

I’m looking forward to spending the school year with my grandchildren, and the memories that we will make.

There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tanner.