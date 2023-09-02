SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an organization of mostly retired people ages 55 and older, is hosting a lecture about “The Crisis in Local News: How you can strengthen democracy and make your community a better place" at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in The Rita Room L131 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

A report from Northwestern University showed the United States has lost more than a quarter of its 2,500 newspapers since 2005 and is on track to lose one-third by 2025.

Steve Waldman, president of Rebuild Local News and a co-founder of Report for America, said that researchers have linked the decline of local news to decreased voter participation and higher rates of corruption, along with increased polarization and more ideologically extreme elected officials.

Jim Fitzhenry, director of community engagement and Ideas Lab editor at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will talk about the state of local news in Wisconsin and what concerned residents can do to help.

Annual membership in Adventures in Life Long Learning is $50 and includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For more information, visit www.uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.