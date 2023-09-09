RACINE — The 100th anniversary of the Racine Zoo is celebrated in the design of the 2023 Kiwanis exclusive holiday ornament, which is now on sale.

The Racine Zoological Gardens got its start in 1923 as a pair of deer and three monkeys that were housed at Horlick Park (now Island Park).

The zoo moved to its present location along Lake Michigan in 1925. This year’s ornament design depicts some popular zoo animals as well as the zoo entrance at 2131 N. Main St.

Ornament sale proceeds go toward the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display, which can be seen along Main Street at the Racine Zoo starting in late November.

Ornaments are $10 each (cash only) and are available from any Kiwanis member or at the the following locations:

• Castlewood Restaurant, 2811 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant

• Catrine’s Barber Shop, 1658 N. Main St.

• CRB Insurance, 500 Wisconsin Ave.

• Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.

• J.C. Licht Ace Hardware, 1950 Taylor Ave.

• Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St.

• Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

• Racine Zoo Gift Shop, 2131 N. Main St.

• Sew ‘n Save, 3701 Durand Ave.

• Visit Racine County Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Yorkville.

Limited quantities of past years’ ornaments also are available. For more information, contact Jim Michel at 262-497-6127.