MOUNT PLEASANT — The Community Women’s Club will present its annual scholarship awards dinner and fashion show at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. This year’s theme is “Your Legacy Starts With You.”

The Community Women’s Club Inc. was organized in 1982 with the objective of helping high school students meet their educational goals. Each year, $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to high school graduates who plan to attend an accredited, four-year college or university. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, school/community involvement and financial need.