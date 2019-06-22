River Bend Tim McGuire.JPG

Tim McGuire, VP, Personal Insurance Sales Executive with Johnson Financial Group was among volunteers that took part in JFG Community Service Day May 21. He is shown volunteering at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. JFG associates volunteered to do various maintenance tasks, including removal of invasive plants and grooming hiking trails. Their support helps to preserve and restore the forest and prairie of River Bend for the Racine community.

