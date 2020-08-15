COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: SCAN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Many of the fun summer activities we love and have participated in for years have been impacted by COVID-19 this year. With summer nearing the end, and schools going to virtual learning this fall, there is some good news.

The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program is gearing up for its 10th annual Cones for Kids fundraiser. This is SCAN’s biggest fundraiser that helps provide child abuse lessons to more than 12,000 children.

Online auction

Since people cannot gather as a group this year, SCAN will be hosting the event entirely online and there are two ways people can participate. First, there will be an online auction that runs Aug. 19-23. There people will find deals in jewelry, food, wine, gift cards, entertainment, books, toys, housewares, collectibles, and arts and crafts. There’s a little something for everyone and at a variety of price points.

At-home kits

Second, SCAN will be offering a pack of treats and surprises with its Cones for Kids at home kits for a $20 donation (more than a $40 value). There are 100 youth boxes and 50 adult boxes available. Box contents will vary depending on the age of the recipient but will include: