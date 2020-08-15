COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: SCAN

RACINE — Many of the fun summer activities we love and have participated in for years have been impacted by COVID-19 this year. With summer nearing the end, and schools going to virtual learning this fall, there is some good news.
The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program is gearing up for its 10th annual Cones for Kids fundraiser. This is SCAN’s biggest fundraiser that helps provide child abuse lessons to more than 12,000 children.
Online auction
Since people cannot gather as a group this year, SCAN will be hosting the event entirely online and there are two ways people can participate. First, there will be an online auction that runs Aug. 19-23. There people will find deals in jewelry, food, wine, gift cards, entertainment, books, toys, housewares, collectibles, and arts and crafts. There’s a little something for everyone and at a variety of price points.
At-home kits
Second, SCAN will be offering a pack of treats and surprises with its Cones for Kids at home kits for a $20 donation (more than a $40 value). There are 100 youth boxes and 50 adult boxes available. Box contents will vary depending on the age of the recipient but will include:
- Ice cream-themed sweets that cannot melt
- An inflatable mylar balloon
- Popcorn and lemonade
- Coloring/activity sheets
- Temporary tattoos or stickers
- Craft project (youth boxes)
- Age appropriate book and novelty toy (youth boxes)
- Special surprises (grown-up box)
- Voucher for a 2021 Cones for Kids ticket
People can access the auction by going to stop-child-abuse-neglect.betterworld.org/auctions/cones-for-kids. At home kits can be accessed by going to stop-child-abuse-neglect.betterworld.org/campaigns/cones-for-kids. Or go to scanwi.org for a link to the auction and the boxes.
Item and box pick up will be Aug. 24. If pick up is not possible delivery to the Racine and Kenosha area will be on or after Aug. 25. Kits can be mailed outside of Racine and Kenosha at an extra cost.
SCAN’s online event this year is sponsored by Thrivent and Rasmussen Diamonds. SCAN appreciates all the generosity from its sponsors as well as those who have donated items, particularly in difficult times.
Information
Want more information? Want to help? Call 262-619-1633. Charitable contributions can be mailed to SCAN, 2000 Domanik Drive, Racine, WI 53404.
SCAN is funded by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Community Foundation, Racine Dominican Mission Fund, Burlington Community Foundation, and donations from organizations, schools, individuals and businesses.
