Community Newsletter: Racine Art Guild

RACINE — Keep up with what is happening in the visual arts in Racine and Kenosha counties. Two goals of the Racine Art Guild are to promote creative and original art and to advance the appreciation of art. Since last spring the guild decided to include a visual art events calendar in their monthly newsletter, now, because of all the favorable feedback, they have decided to make the calendar available for everyone.

The calendar is available to view and search at racinartguild.com/community-art-calendar. The calendar lists the dates, times and locations for art exhibitions, lectures and artist’s presentations, as well as “calls for artists” and information on art classes and artist workshops. Artists and organizations who have information about an upcoming event they would like to see listed in the calendar can be included by sending an email to racineartguild411@gmail.com.

Winter speakers

Over the winter months, the Racine Art Guild will host two speakers who are RAG members. On Thursday, Nov. 10, they will be hosting Caroll Pearson of Lake Geneva whose photography explores the relationship between light and glass. She will be speaking about her creative process to exhibit their synergy.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Catheen Holmes, a Green Bay native who now lives in Kenosha and was the winner of the Guild’s Juried show at the Wustum Museum this year, will talk about her storytelling paintings and the journey of their composition.

Both artists will be speaking at the guild’s regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m. at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Winter workshop

The Racine Art Guild’s winter workshop, “How to use Organic Materials in a Collage or Painting,” will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wustum Museum. The workshop will be led by Dean Habegger of Kenosha who holds several degrees in art and art education. He uses dried organic materials such as citrus peels, sunflower seed shells, cantaloupe skins and avocado pits in his artwork. The workshop will guide artists in how they can use these materials. The cost is $25. To contact RAG, go to racineartguild.com.

Community outreach

Every winter, members of the Racine Art Guild participate in community outreach events. In December, they will be working with two local children’s tutoring organizations. The first is Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., where members will spend a week working with young children (up to fifth grade) on various age-appropriate winter themed art projects that they can make and take home. The second is John XXIII Educational Center where members will spend several days working with older children in grades five to 12 on more complex winter themed art that the students will decorate with their own designs and take home.

Additionally, in January, several artist members will gather to decorate bowls to be given to the Empty Bowls of Racine organization to help raise funds to fight hunger in the Racine community. The dates for bowl decorating will be announced on their web page at racineartguild.com and artists in the community are welcome to join for both artwork and social time.

The Racine Art Guild is a collection of artists and nonartists who come together in the appreciation of visual art. They meet on the second Thursday of the month and welcome the public to drop in. For more details about upcoming events or membership information, go to racineartguild.com.