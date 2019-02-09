SOMERS — Whether you’re a current student, an aspiring student interested in the university, an alumni or just someone who loves to celebrate the arts, there’s a lot to see and do at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
As part of UW-Parkside’s 50 Year Celebration, Parkside Galleries is proud to host “Reunion,” an exhibition featuring works from the Art Department’s alumni, faculty and faculty emeriti. “Reunion,” on display in both the Fine Arts Gallery and the Foundation Gallery in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, is a showcase of 50 works from generations of the UW-Parkside Art Department family.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from Feb. 4 to March 22. Guests will be invited to sign the guest book and share a memory from UW-Parkside’s Art Dept. You can find more information about “Reunion” and other exhibits on the Parkside website, www.uwp.edu.
Plan to join alumni, faculty and faculty emeriti for a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The reception will run concurrently with the “Racine Art Guild Juried Show” in the Mathis Gallery. Immediately following the reception, Parkside Jazz Week headliners Greg Ward and Onye Ozuzu perform “Touch my Beloved’s Thought” in the Bedford Concert Hall.
Jazz Week
From March 18-23, Jazz Week comes to the Bedford Concert Hall. World-class musicians and jazz experts include Adam Nussbaum’s “Leadbelly Project,” the Josh Berman Quartet, Kris Davis & Borderlands Trio, Greg Ward & Onye Ozuzu, and Henry Johnson, as well as the UW-Parkside jazz faculty. Jazz Week also includes local high school jazz ensembles from Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper and Wilmot.
Jazz Week events are open to the public, and many of the events are free. More information about Jazz Week events can be found on the UW-Parkside website.
“Urinetown”
The Tony Award winning musical “Urinetown” is coming to UW-Parkside in March. The UW-Parkside Main Stage Theater hosts this bit of hilarious satire written by Greg Kotis and composed by Mark Hollmann. After making its premiere in 2001, it took Broadway by storm, garnering critical acclaim for its witty satire of the legal system, capitalism, corporate mismanagement and municipal politics. “Urinetown” will be performed at 7 p.m. on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. March 10 and 17. There is also a 10 a.m. matinee show on March 10. You can find out more on the Parkside website.
Scholarship Day
Each year, the UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities awards more than $50,000 in scholarships to talented students in art, graphic design, liberal studies, music, theater, Spanish, English and communication. Thanks to the generosity of donors such as Kitty Picken and Frances Bedford, the university is able to offer these additional funds on top of whatever need-based scholarship a student may receive.
To be eligible for a scholarship, a student must be accepted at UW-Parkside, and register and attend Scholarship Day on Saturday, Feb. 16. See the website for details. Scholarship Day offers a full itinerary to welcome students and their families to UW-Parkside, show students what the UW-Parkside experience is all about and how to turn their talents into scholarship support. More information, including the scholarship application and event registration can be found on the Scholarship Day website, uwp.edu/ArtScholar.
Scholarship recipients are successful in their chosen fields after completing their degrees. Take, for instance the class of 2018 in theater arts. One-hundred percent of these students had jobs before they graduated. Indeed, the unofficial motto of the college is to remove the word “starving” before artist and replace it with “employed” and “happy.”
