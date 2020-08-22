Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

Another woman

B and her two children — a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year old girl — lived at the Women’s Resource Center for months. She entered the shelter via the Milwaukee Police Department; her entire body was covered in bruises. Due to circumstances, it was hard for her to find safe housing in either Milwaukee or Racine.

B and her children didn’t speak or understand any English when they arrived at the shelter. The children began learning English through early childhood programming, and B worked tirelessly through the translation line and other means of communication to heal and get back to some normality in her life.

When B first entered shelter, she believed she couldn’t live on her own or raise her children on her own, especially in the United States. She considered giving up her custody pursuit and sending her children to live with their father and moving back to her native country to live with family.