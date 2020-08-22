Community Newsletter: Bethany Apartments

Bethany Apartments is the only program in Racine County that provides housing and supportive services to women and their children who have experienced domestic abuse. Women come to Bethany from a variety of situations and circumstances. Unlike an emergency shelter situation, women and their children can live at Bethany for up to two years.
“One of the things we need to understand, domestic violence is a community issue,” Pat Acosta is quoted as saying in an article posted on Bethany Apartment’s Facebook page.
Acosta is support services director for a domestic violence program in New Mexico. She is also a domestic violence survivor and has won a national award for her advocacy on behalf of other victims.
She goes on to say that successful intervention includes working not only with victims but also with abusers, law enforcement, the courts and the public.
“We need to treat domestic violence like COVID-19; it is fatal,” Acosta said. She stated on her organization’s website that witnessing violence in the home is the strongest risk factor for transmitting violent behavior from one generation to the next.
Most women come to Bethany from short-term emergency shelters such as Women’s Resource Center, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Women’s Horizons in Kenosha or are living with friends, relatives or others and need a longer-term housing solution. Some women learn of Bethany by word-of-mouth and seek assistance on their own.
The nonprofit agency welcomes women and their children by congratulating them for making the difficult decision to seek safety and assistance. The staff recognizes that women who need Bethany’s services are on a healing trajectory; healing is the primary job of women receiving housing assistance and supportive services. Case management is the mainstay of programming at Bethany Apartments.
One resident
Doris (not her real name) exemplifies Bethany Apartment’s purpose. A recovering alcoholic who enrolled in Ascension Healthcare system’s Women of Worth program and attended AA meetings, she eventually became a meeting facilitator. While living at Bethany, she paid off debt, improved her credit score, improved her mental and physical health and finished her education. She completed her master’s degree in social work this past May.
She was also active in the community volunteering, completing an internship with a local business and participating in the homelessness and housing alliance. Doris recently acquired a full-time, remote position with full benefits that allows her to work from home.
As a “successful graduate” of the Bethany program, Doris remained on the Bethany follow-along program for up to three months. During that time, she was able to work with staff and reap some of the benefits of being at Bethany (food and household pantry, referrals, etc.).
Another woman
B and her two children — a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year old girl — lived at the Women’s Resource Center for months. She entered the shelter via the Milwaukee Police Department; her entire body was covered in bruises. Due to circumstances, it was hard for her to find safe housing in either Milwaukee or Racine.
B and her children didn’t speak or understand any English when they arrived at the shelter. The children began learning English through early childhood programming, and B worked tirelessly through the translation line and other means of communication to heal and get back to some normality in her life.
When B first entered shelter, she believed she couldn’t live on her own or raise her children on her own, especially in the United States. She considered giving up her custody pursuit and sending her children to live with their father and moving back to her native country to live with family.
But, with the help of Legal Action of Wisconsin, B has been working to address custody and placement of her children and ultimately her divorce. The staff at the Women’s Resource Center and Bethany worked with the children to learn English and to cope with their trauma. The children are enrolled in school, and B is open to learning English by enrolling in a Racine Literacy English as a Second Language program.
Learn more
To find out more about Bethany Apartments, go to bethanyapartments.org.
