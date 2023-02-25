RACINE — Did you know that one in three teens in the United States will be physically, sexually or emotionally abused by a dating partner? Dating violence is experienced by more teens than any other type of youth violence and all types of people and relationships are impacted.

Did you know that LGBTQ+ teens are at an even higher risk of dating violence than their heterosexual and cisgendered peers?

BeLEAF Survivors was awarded United Way of Racine County/Equity Innovation Funding to address the relationship abuse risks that Racine’s teens face, particularly teens from the LGBTQ+ community.

Project RESPECT (Relationship Education & Safety Program Empowering Community Teens) will use a multi-tiered approach that will focus on prevention, intervention and educational strategies that support healthy relationships.

While all types of dating abuse will be addressed by the project, the focus will be on sexual dating violence due to BeLEAF’s expertise in this area.

Project RESPECT will be coordinated by Luna Ravenwolf (she/they), prevention educator at BeLEAF Survivors. She has a passion for equity and inclusion work and is a peer in the LGBTQ+ community. Riley Neltner (she/they), BeLEAF intern and Carthage College senior in social work, will be assisting with implementation and evaluation of the program.

Prevention: Project RESPECT will provide free healthy relationship lessons to RUSD middle school students. These sessions are based on a national initiative of the Department of Health and Human Services called Love is Respect. The goal is to engage, educate, and empower teens and young adults to prevent dating violence. Learn more at loveisrespect.org.

Intervention: Project RESPECT will facilitate a free, nine-session Peer Support Group for middle school and high school LGBTQ+ survivors of sexual violence and their allies. This group will use different methodologies to build a sense of community, healthy and compassionate relationships, and well-being. Tactics include discussions of relevant books, purpose driven board games, creative art projects that allow for exploration and expression of feelings, and mindfulness and self-care activities.

Education: Project RESPECT will implement safe zone trainings in collaboration with the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin. These visual and interactive presentations provide information and resources related to sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

It helps groups understand and build empathy for each group in the LGBTQ+ community and create a network of allies. BeLEAF staff will present content customized with information about the intersection of LGBTQ+ youth and sexual violence. Project RESPECT will also make an effort to educate the community by promoting a Community Read. Interested members of the community will join in reading the same book selected for the LGBTQ+ Peer Support Group and will be invited to participate in a subsequent public discussion of the book’s themes led by a panel of experts.

For more information about Project RESPECT, email info@beleafsurvivors.org, call 262-619-1634 or go to beleafsurvivors.org.