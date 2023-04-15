RACINE — Although the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine is not until Friday, June 9, work has begun to build the celebration that will bring together supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer.

The 30th annual Relay For Life of Racine will take place at the renovated Campus Park in Mount Pleasant.

The opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and will end the morning of Saturday, June 10. People can expect food, music and entertainment along with the survivor lap and luminaria ceremonies, where all who have been impacted cancer are honored.

Celebrating lives

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and work to end cancer as we know it for everyone,” said Maddie Petre, American Cancer Society senior development manager. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited for the 30th annual Relay For Life of Racine.”

Funds raised

In 2022, the Relay For Life of Racine raised more than $148,000 for the American Cancer Society’s mission, making this event the largest Relay For Life event in Wisconsin.

The goal for this year is to raise $160,000, while welcoming community members, local cancer survivors, caregivers, businesses and other cancer fighting advocates to ensure that the event creates community and unity in the fight against cancer.

“We are so grateful for all the support we received in 2022, and we are eager to use that momentum to keep growing our event and our impact in the fight against cancer,” said Amy Helvick, event lead for the Relay For Life of Racine. “We invite any previous Relay For Life of Racine participants, team captains and sponsors to come back and celebrate this milestone year for us. We would welcome any new community members who are looking for a space to celebrate, remember and fight back.”

Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion, allowing the American Cancer Society to invest $3.1 billion in cancer research, contributing to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways — providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“In Racine, relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it,” Petre said. “No matter how cancer has impacted your life and how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you.”

Get involved

There are many ways to get involved:

Join a relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers and others impacted by cancer in your local community.

Visit

to sign up.

Visit

or donate to a team.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org or call the 24-hour helpline at 800-227-2345.