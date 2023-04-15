RACINE — American Association of University Women Racine’s 100th anniversary celebration is being held Monday, May 8, and it’s not just for AAUW Racine’s nearly 200 members.

The public is invited to the celebration from 5-7 p.m at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear Laura Gellott, University of Wisconsin-Pakside professor of history emeritus, speak on “Empowering Women.”

The event also will include displays documenting the branch’s history and recognition of AAUW Racine’s 50-year members and past presidents.

Encouraged by the Kenosha branch, the Racine branch was organized in 1923.

Twenty-seven women signed the charter. The constitution that was adopted had a three-fold purpose:

To encourage interest in higher education in young women.

To promote friendship and friendly interest among college and university women.

To assist in all movements for civic betterment.

According to newspaper clippings, the committee developing the branch’s constitution drew up a list of colleges whose women graduates qualified for membership in AAUW Racine.

The colleges on that list were all east of the Mississippi River. Today, the list of colleges has greatly expanded.

Over the years, AAUW study groups and programs have reflected the concerns of the times. In the 1920s, interests were housing for women college students, illiteracy and the world court.

Other interests throughout the years have included international relations, censorship, racial discrimination, women’s rights, education, criminal justice reform, the environment, fair maps, immigration and domestic violence.

AAUW advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.

Membership is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning.

To find out more about AAUW Racine and see some interesting facts from 1923, go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net.

Book sale

Thanks to many generous donations, the number of books at the semiannual gigantic book sale has grown into the thousands. Shoppers should be able to find a number of items that meet their interests.

The sale is being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3-6 and 11-13 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Most books are priced at $1 to $2. Half-price days are May 11-13.

Shoppers can enter the sale by taking the stairs along the east side of the building or by taking the stairs in the CVS lobby. There also is an elevator in the lobby.

In addition to books, there are games, puzzles, CDs, LPs and DVDs for sale.

Upcoming

The program committee has started the process of lining up interesting presentations for 2023-24. When finished, the list will be posted on the branch website.

Also, study groups, ranging from the various book and literature groups to the culture and cuisine and the diversity, equity, inclusion discussion groups, are preparing for the upcoming year.

In addition, the applications for scholarships that AAUW Racine annually awards to Racine County women are being reviewed; recipients will be recognized at an event this summer. The recipients will also be posted on the website.