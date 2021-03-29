Community choir offers music virtually for Holy Week reflection

RACINE — As Christians around the world prepare to celebrate Easter, Spirit of Racine Music Makers offers a virtual four-day reflection with scripture, vocal and hand bell music for each day of the Triduum — Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Saturday Vigil — concluding with Easter, as a prayerful way for people to commemorate the religious holy days.

Reflections for Holy Week is available free on YouTube at https://youtu.be/S2B3KyqMkq8. The video recording provides five to seven-minute reflections for each day.

A link can also be found on the Spirit of Racine Music Makers Facebook page.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers is a charitable nonprofit, community music ensemble. The membership organization was created in the midst of the pandemic in September 2020 and is open to any musicians, hand bell or chime ringers and vocalists in the greater Racine area. Contact George Baumgardt, president, at 262-497-1581.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0