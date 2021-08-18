Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck in Franksville Aug. 27

FRANKSVILLE — The Caledonia Police Department is hosting the free family event, Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Vehicles and equipment will be on display from the Caledonia Police Department, Caledonia Fire Department, Caledonia Public Works, FBI, First Students Bus Company, Floyd's Towing and Michel’s Towing.
The event will feature a dunk tank where guests can dunk their favorite police officer, live music, food trucks and of course the Franksville Beer Garden.
Around 5 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration with Caledonia PD’s own K9 Louie and Officer Radke.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Step right up! Traveling circus ready to make an unexpected but grand entrance in Waterford
-
Submit your event to our free online calendar
-
Tell us about your fall event
- 55 updates