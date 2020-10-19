Community Briefs

Nonprofits invited to submit proposals
RACINE — Thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals and businesses who pledge support during the annual campaign, United Way of Racine County invites eligible nonprofits to submit proposals for programming that will run July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Organizations serving Racine County residents are eligible to submit proposals that demonstrate their program's alignment with United Way of Racine County’s goal of building an educated workforce. Programs must address one of United Way’s focuses: Health, education, financial stability or essential services. Programming may be funded in its traditional location or within a community school as part of United Way’s place-based Link and Inspire for Tomorrow (LIFT) strategy.
“Now is a critical time for many organizations in our community,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO. “And we know our community needs this support more than ever. United Way of Racine County is here to stabilize our community and the organizations that serve it during this challenging time.”
Before applying, applicants are required to attend an informational meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, to learn about the competitive investment process and receive access to the application portal. The session will be held virtually. Register at unitedwayracine.org/community-investment-meeting.
Proposals that meet the eligibility requirements will be reviewed by United Way of Racine County volunteers and staff. Evaluations will consider program alignment with United Way's work and their capacity to create measurable impact. Accepted organizations will be required to track the outcomes of participants in the funded program and regularly report on the program’s progress.
Volunteers wanted for cleanup effort
RACINE — Weed Out! Racine seeks volunteers to remove invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn from the outer trail in the flood plain at Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, which is Make-A-Difference Day.
Volunteers should meet at the lowest parking lot past the Root River steelhead facility in Lincoln Park (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive). People should wear long trousers and sturdy shoes, and bring their own work gloves; other tools will be provided. They should be prepared to wear a mask while getting instruction and assignments.
The Colonial Park flood plain is where hundreds of ash trees were removed in 2018 after they were killed by the emerald ash borer. Removing these invasives will make it easier for the larger trees and smaller shrubs that have been planted to survive and thrive. Weed Out! Racine has been working with the Racine Parks and Forestry Department to recreate a functioning ecosystem that supports wildlife, reduces storm water runoff and creates an urban oasis for the people that use the park.
Day highlights conserving the Great Lakes
RACINE — The Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps (Great Lakes CCC) will hold the Great Lakes Awareness Day from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
As part of its Reduce the Runoff initiative, the Great Lakes CCC is offering free assessments of yards by a qualified landscape professional to see if water-friendly practices like turf aeration, soil amendments, rain gardens or storm water trees would be suitable. The Great Lakes Awareness Day will provide information about these practices that serve to enhance the health of turf grass and the beauty of the landscape, while protecting and conserving the quality of the Great Lakes and its shoreline at the same time. Attendants of the event will be eligible to receive a free turf aeration treatment of their lawn.
When rainwater runs off, it carries pollutants into storm sewers and our waters, contributes to periodic flooding, and erodes bluffs and shorelines. The fall season is an ideal time for bluff and shoreline property owners to evaluate areas impacted by the natural dynamic action of Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Awareness Day will provide property owners and those who care about the Great Lakes with resources and knowledge to protect Lake Michigan.
Space is limited and advance registration for the event is required. Go to https://greatlakesccc.org/reduce-the-runoff or send an email with name and contact information to Chris Litzau at investinyouth@wi.rr.com.
The Great Lakes CCC is a conservation program that derives from the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s, and provides job training and education to young adults in Racine County.
Artists invited to submit holiday ornaments
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) Store invites artists of all ages to participate in the museum's competition for handmade holiday decorations, The Art of AdORNAMENTS, Wrappins, and Creative Conifers. This show of holiday ornaments, wrapped gift boxes and decorated trees demonstrates the creativity of people in the Racine community and beyond.
Artists are invited to submit up to two works in two separate categories only: Handmade ornaments — no largers than 5 x 5 x 5 inches; decorated trees — no larger than 12 inches high x 5 x 5 inches; or gift wrapped boxes — no larger than 6 x 6 x 6 inches.
Entries must be delivered to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. This holiday show will be on display at RAM Nov. 20-Dec. 30.
For a downloadable entry form, go to ramart.org.
Music award nominations wanted
MADISON — The Association of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestras is accepting nominations for the 2021 Service to Music Award.
The Service to Music Award is presented annually to an individual, individuals or organization that has had significant impact on music in Wisconsin for an extended period. To be recognized, nominees are expected to have achieved a regional/statewide impact on music organizations in education, community outreach, participated in state and national organizations, and demonstrated service to music in more than one local community.
Nominations are welcomed from member organizations, board directors and/or the public. More information and a nomination form is available at https://wiscsym.org/index.php/service-to-music-award.
Nominations must be submitted by Nov. 1.
