Community Briefs

Proposals that meet the eligibility requirements will be reviewed by United Way of Racine County volunteers and staff. Evaluations will consider program alignment with United Way's work and their capacity to create measurable impact. Accepted organizations will be required to track the outcomes of participants in the funded program and regularly report on the program’s progress.

Volunteers wanted for cleanup effort

RACINE — Weed Out! Racine seeks volunteers to remove invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn from the outer trail in the flood plain at Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, which is Make-A-Difference Day.

Volunteers should meet at the lowest parking lot past the Root River steelhead facility in Lincoln Park (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive). People should wear long trousers and sturdy shoes, and bring their own work gloves; other tools will be provided. They should be prepared to wear a mask while getting instruction and assignments.