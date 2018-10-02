MADISON — The Legislature's rules committee has voted to scrap regulations banning hunters from moving deer carcasses out of counties affected by chronic wasting disease.
The Department of Natural Resources adopted emergency CWD rules in August that require deer farmers to upgrade fencing within a year and banning hunters from moving carcasses out of counties that have had a CWD infection or counties adjacent to counties with an infection.
Deer farmers balked at fencing costs and GOP lawmakers said hunters are in an uproar over the movement restrictions.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports the rules committee voted 6-4 Monday to scrap the carcass restrictions. The committee tried to erase the fencing requirements but that attempt failed 4-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.