Commissioners tell VP no football before campuses open

The commissioners of the nation's major college football conferences held a 30-minute conference call Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence and stressed that college sports cannot return from the coronavirus shutdown until campuses have re-opened.
The 10 commissioners, along with the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee.
"We were able to talk about the differences between us and professional sports," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Pence asked good questions and was "hopeful and optimistic" about the fight against the coronavirus. The pandemic has shut down all major sporting events since mid-March and forced colleges to close campuses and move classes online.
The White House has said it is important to re-open the U.S. economy, though the details on how that will happen will be complicated and likely involve local, state and federal guidelines on safety. President Donald Trump has also been engaged with professional sports leagues with the multibillion-dollar sports industry on hold.
The college football season is scheduled to begin Labor Day weekend but many questions remain to be answered.
"(We) made the point we were concerned and wanted to get back to having kids attending college and opening up our colleges and universities," Bowlsby said. "That until that happened we weren't going to be having any sports."
Bowlsby said another call with the vice president was probable in about a month.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock, who was also on the call, said the semifinals on Jan. 1 in New Orleans and Pasadena, California, and the championship game on Jan. 11 in Miami are still on.
"I was glad to know that the vice president understands how important college football is," Hancock said.
Wrestling
WWE will save almost $4 million monthly after the sports-entertainment company announced employee furloughs Wednesday.
Blaming “COVID-19 and current government mandated impacts on WWE and the media business generally,” WWE President Vince McMahon announced “headcount reductions” due to a decision “to furlough a portion of its workforce effective immediately,” according to a company press release.
WWE said the furloughs will be temporary, but provided no details.
Asked for details on how many employees are being furloughed, a spokesman for WWE directed the Daily News to the press release, which did not include that information.
Kurt Angle, the former Olympic gold medalist and legendary wrestler who first signed with the company in 1998, was released Wednesday. Angle has been working as a backstage producer since retiring at last year’s WrestleMania.
Other wrestlers let go are Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green), according to WWE.
Weightlifing
The long-time leader of weightlifting’s governing body resigned Wednesday amid an investigation of suspected corruption exposed by a television program.
The International Weightlifting Federation said it “approved the retirement” of the 81-year-old Tamas Aján, its president for the past 20 years and a former International Olympic Committee member.
“We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport,” IWF acting president Ursula Papandrea said in a statement.
Aján had stepped aside soon after German network ARD broadcast allegations in January implicating him in financial wrongdoing involving Olympic revenues and covering up doping cases.
The Hungarian official denied wrongdoing, but in March resigned his honorary IOC membership “in order to save the Olympic movement from negative rumors.” Aján had been a full member of the IOC for 10 years until 2010.
Basketball
For the first time in six years, Tina Charles will no longer wear seafoam green.
The Liberty traded the seven-time All-Star in a three-team deal on Wednesday. Charles will go to the Washington Mystics in exchange for guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the No. 12 pick in Friday’s WNBA draft and a 2021 first-, second- and third-rounder. The Liberty traded that 2021 first-round pick and their own 2021 second-rounder to the Dallas Wings for guard Tayler Hill and Dallas’ 2020 Nos. 9 and 15 picks.
The trade has answered a few key questions with what the Liberty, Mystics and Wings plan to do with their rosters for the upcoming season.
The Wings, until Wednesday, controlled the first round of this year’s draft. Dallas held four picks, but already had a full roster and leaders in Arike Ogunbowale and Katie Lou Samuelson looking to rebound from last season. And the Mystics, who won their first WNBA championship in 2019 — and are still waiting to have their championship parade thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — re-signed reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne and Finals MVP Emma Meesseman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!