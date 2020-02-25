Commentary: One man’s quest to create a better calendar

“They gave me valuable responses and confidence that NexCalendar is the most viable solution that will easily be accepted by people,” Lai said. “They said NexCalendar should be the calendar in use from this century.”

Lai’s launched a website (http://nexcalendar.org/) and he is working on software codes to better illustrate the concept. But he knows it will be a battle to get the world to change.

“Remarkably, while I ask people if they will accept the NexCalendar proposal, they said it is mission impossible,” Lai said. But would they accept it if their country did? “They answered that they certainly will support it as NexCalendar is a much simpler, practical and convenient calendar system for them.”

A smooth calendar transition window is coming up. Lai said it would be more seamless to convert during Gregorian Calendar years that begin on Monday, such as 2024 and 2029.

But history is against Lai. A previous attempt to create The World Calendar, which would also contain equal quarters of 91 days each that started in the 1930s, was rejected. Some religious leaders wanted to keep the seven-day week concept as that calendar would also add an eight-day week once a year.

Even if the days and dates never change, I’m sure people would still buy new wall calendars. We must find somewhere to publish all of those cute kitten photos.

Chris Hardie spent more than 30 years as a reporter, editor and publisher. He was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and won dozens of state and national journalism awards. He is a former president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Contact him at chardie1963@gmail.com.

