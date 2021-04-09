Commentary from United Way of Racine County: Celebrate Week of the Young Child

April 10-16, 2021 marks the 50th annual Week of the Young Child. Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's largest early childhood education association. Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize and celebrate that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children's success in school and later life.

United Way of Racine County invites families with young children to join us in celebrating Week of the Young Child. Here’s a schedule to get you started!

Music Monday — Music Monday is all about singing and dancing and encouraging your children to be active. Turn on the radio, and have an impromptu dance party. Clap to the beat, and talk about the rhythms of different songs. Use pots and kitchen utensils to create your own percussion instruments.

Tasty Tuesday — Having your children help prepare meals and snacks is a great way to connect math, literacy and science skills. Teach your children how to measure and pour ingredients to follow a recipe. Have younger children name the colors of their favorite foods.