Commentary by Rep. Robyn Vining: Human trafficking is a crisis that we can end ... so we should

Before your kids and grandkids open YouTube, or Snapchat, or Instagram tonight, predators will be waiting, targeting Wisconsin’s kids, and ready to groom them over time by messaging them through those apps, so that not quickly in a parking lot are they kidnapped, but slowly over time their minds are bent to the luring of a human trafficker.

This is the state of trafficking right now. This is what Wisconsin’s kids, and families, are facing.

And I think it’s worth remembering: it is always, always, always illegal for an adult to have sex with a child. Just because money changes hands doesn’t make it any less illegal to have sex with a child.

Let’s profile who’s most vulnerable: women & girls make up 80% of the survivors, but also vulnerable are boys, LGBTQ youth (especially in times of homelessness), people with disabilities, and immigrants.

As Wisconsin state legislators, we must identify the vulnerable, and declare a zero tolerance for sexual violence.