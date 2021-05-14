Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain.

IV. INFRASTRUCTURE: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure: B. Upgrade and Better Utilize Our Technology 2. Research, purchase and implement Electronic Poll Books.

Poll workers

The Mount Pleasant poll workers are the BEST! A group of unsung heroes whose service to democracy reminds us of what Abraham Lincoln said “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision.” Assisting voters on Election Day is one of the most important responsibilities of our free society.

In Mount Pleasant there are over 200 poll workers. They tell us they enjoy being part of the action and the excitement of voting. They come from all walks of life and backgrounds. They are our neighbors, people who are just like you and me. By the time the polls close at 8 pm. on any given Election Day thousands of ballots are cast and one or more of these 200 poll workers have personally interacted with each voter.