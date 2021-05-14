Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain.
IV. INFRASTRUCTURE: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure: B. Upgrade and Better Utilize Our Technology 2. Research, purchase and implement Electronic Poll Books.
Poll workers
The Mount Pleasant poll workers are the BEST! A group of unsung heroes whose service to democracy reminds us of what Abraham Lincoln said “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision.” Assisting voters on Election Day is one of the most important responsibilities of our free society.
In Mount Pleasant there are over 200 poll workers. They tell us they enjoy being part of the action and the excitement of voting. They come from all walks of life and backgrounds. They are our neighbors, people who are just like you and me. By the time the polls close at 8 pm. on any given Election Day thousands of ballots are cast and one or more of these 200 poll workers have personally interacted with each voter.
Some take unpaid time off their regular jobs to work at their polling place. And they did it all with a kind heart and a smile. The men and women who facilitate this process attend training and test equipment. They start early on Election Day and end late. They uphold the Election Laws, work with electronic equipment, track data and in the past fifteen months also ensured that everyone followed COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Village sends our sincere thanks for their hard work and dedication. We are grateful for the monumental task they performed.
Electronic poll books
More and more jurisdictions are adopting electronic poll books in place of paper poll books. The Wisconsin Elections Commission developed the Badger Book software system specifically to aid in Wisconsin elections. They were designed and created based on feedback provided by clerks and poll workers from across the state. Locally the City of Racine and Village of Caledonia use Badger Books.
The Badger Book primarily checks in voters, issues them their voter number, processes absentee ballots and aids in registering a voter on Election Day. After 8:00 pm when all voting is done, a data file is generated from the Badger Book and uploaded into the secured State Voting System which can be seen by voters on MyVote WI approximately 30 days after the election. After the data upload election results are available on the Racine County website. One significant point of interest is that the Badger Books at each polling place connect securely to each other, but do not connect to the internet or any other network outside the polling place.
The Village Clerk’s office is looking to implement Badger Books in one-third of the voting locations by the end of the first quarter of 2022. One Badger Book station includes the main terminal computer with a touch screen for electronic signature capture, a wireless mouse, a wireless keyboard, a barcode scanner and a thermal printer.
The Village Clerk’s office is definitely looking forward to using Badger Books and making Election Day easier for voters and poll workers in Mount Pleasant.
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the fourth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.
Maureen Murphy is the Mount Pleasant village administrator.