Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant's Commitment to the Community: Road repairs

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. Goal IV. INFRASTRUCTURE: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure; D. Continue Infrastructure Replacement/Expansion Programs; 1. Plan for and Implement Major Capital Projects; a. Oakes Road Reconstruction.
Beginning in August, the Village of Mount Pleasant will be reconstructing Oakes Road from 16th Street north to JI Case High School. There are several significant benefits that this project provides to the traveling public, as well as the environment. The planned reconstruction will eliminate the “bottleneck” between 16th Street and the south end of JI Case High School. Not only is this section of roadway severely deteriorated, it also causes safety concerns for vehicular and bicycle traffic traveling through the bottleneck.
One other major improvement will be the replacement of the substandard bridge where the north branch of the Pike River flows underneath Oakes Road. The existing culverts are an impediment to flood flows under Oakes Road, and an impediment to fish passage upstream along the river. The new concrete box culverts that will be installed under the roadway will better facilitate passage of floodwaters under the roadway and will eliminate the last major impediment to fish passage upstream along the Pike River within the Mount Pleasant village limits.
Additional improvements are also planned for this stretch of Oakes Road that focus on the safety of pedestrians and on-road traffic. Pavement marking delineating vehicular travel lanes will be added to clarify travel patterns along the roadway and improve traffic flow during high congestion periods.
The land uses along Oakes Road include a high school, a hotel and condominium/apartment developments, which generate dense pedestrian traffic throughout the year. Sidewalks will be added on both sides of the road from Washington Avenue to 16th Street. The new sidewalks will greatly increase pedestrian safety along the road corridor. As this area has seen increased pedestrian traffic over the years, these sidewalks are desperately needed due to the surrounding land uses. Crosswalks will be added at multiple locations as an additional safeguard.
The Oakes Road project will be completed by A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. Oakes & Son is a frequent and long-time local partner to the Village. An added bonus, their bid came in approximately $580,000 lower than the estimated cost! Particularly impressive since this is for a concrete road versus a typically less expensive asphalt roadway.
Mount Pleasant’s Public Works Department routinely surveys village roads to make sure they are safe and drivable. With 16th Street from Oakes Road to Highway 31 being reconstructed in 2019, and Emmertsen Road being reconstructed from 16th Street to Washington Avenue in 2020, the upcoming completion of Oakes Road will complement these adjacent road improvements and add significant safety benefits and traffic flow to this busy section of the Village.
By committing to Goal IV of the Strategic Plan – Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure—Implement Major Capital Projects – expect great things in the Village of Mount Pleasant’s dedication to maintaining and improving its critical infrastructure.
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the seventh in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.