Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant's Commitment to the Community: Road repairs

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. Goal IV. INFRASTRUCTURE: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure; D. Continue Infrastructure Replacement/Expansion Programs; 1. Plan for and Implement Major Capital Projects; a. Oakes Road Reconstruction.

Beginning in August, the Village of Mount Pleasant will be reconstructing Oakes Road from 16th Street north to JI Case High School. There are several significant benefits that this project provides to the traveling public, as well as the environment. The planned reconstruction will eliminate the “bottleneck” between 16th Street and the south end of JI Case High School. Not only is this section of roadway severely deteriorated, it also causes safety concerns for vehicular and bicycle traffic traveling through the bottleneck.

One other major improvement will be the replacement of the substandard bridge where the north branch of the Pike River flows underneath Oakes Road. The existing culverts are an impediment to flood flows under Oakes Road, and an impediment to fish passage upstream along the river. The new concrete box culverts that will be installed under the roadway will better facilitate passage of floodwaters under the roadway and will eliminate the last major impediment to fish passage upstream along the Pike River within the Mount Pleasant village limits.