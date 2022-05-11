Commentary: Avoid high gas prices by reducing petroleum dependence

Energy resilience is one of those things most people don’t think about until it’s too late.

Energy resilience is the ability to withstand a crisis that can impact energy and fuel sources. The causes can be natural, like a flood, or human-made, such as the war in Ukraine.

With gas and diesel prices reaching record highs, many are pointing fingers of blame while trying to determine how they can save money on fuel.

Wisconsin Clean Cities is nonpartisan and we do not lobby, so we won’t add to the debate on the causes for the high gasoline and diesel prices. Rather, we’ll stick close to our mission and continue to offer information on how everyone can do their part to be part of the solution.

Central to the issue is reducing our dependence on oil and petroleum.

The mission of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program is to reduce dependence on imported petroleum by increasing the adoption of clean, affordable domestic fuels and technologies such as electric vehicle charging stations and the vehicles and equipment that support them.

For some fleets and individuals, choosing to adopt sustainable transportation options such as alternative fuel and electric vehicles and equipment is fueled by a passion for helping the environment by reducing harmful emissions. Others see it as their patriotic duty to support fuel and energy sources produced in the U.S. rather than those imported from other countries.

We are currently seeing many fleets and individuals expressing an interest in sustainable transportation options we haven’t heard from before in large part due to the fuel cost savings and pending funding options from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. With diesel prices reaching $5.55 per gallon and gasoline prices topping $4.50 at the time of this writing, building support for sustainable transportation fuels and technologies with consistently lower prices is vital to our economic, energy and environmental security.

Compressed natural gas, for example, is roughly 75 cents per gasoline gallon equivalent for municipal fleets. Not only are fleets choosing CNG significantly reducing emissions, they’re reaping significant savings of taxpayer dollars.

Electric buses save cost over time as well, with some bus fleets saving around $10,000 annually in fuel and maintenance compared to their diesel counterparts.

Electric passenger vehicles also provide significant savings over the lifetime of the vehicle. A recent study by Jefferies found the total cost of ownership savings of an electric passenger vehicle over a gasoline equivalent is about $5,000.

However, individual owners and fleets don’t necessarily have to invest in new vehicles to help reduce petroleum use and cut costs. Reducing idling, implementing anti-idling policies and working to improve gas mileage are relatively easy fixes. Keeping tires properly inflated, keeping vehicles maintained and combining trips can all make a difference as well.

Rather than pointing the finger of blame for the high prices at the pump, take a moment to consider what you can do to help reduce dependence on petroleum. We’ll all reap the rewards in the end.

Lorrie Lisek is executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities and president of Legacy Environmental Services. The opinions are the writer’s.

