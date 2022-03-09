Commanders acquire Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he's familiar with from his days in the NFC East.

The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz’s playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Wentz, 29, has three years remaining on his contract with salary cap hits of $28.3, $26.2 and $27.2 million consecutively. The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just the 2021 season with Indianapolis, with the team going 9-8 and missing the playoffs.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the Colts will have a different opening day starter, though Jacoby Brissett took over when Andrew Luck missed the entire season in 2017 and again in 2019 when Luck abruptly announced his retirement in August.

While coach Frank Reich urged the Colts to acquire his former Eagles pupil 13 months ago and continued to support Wentz throughout the season and offseason, general manager Chris Ballard was less committed. In January, after Indy lost its final two games to miss the playoffs, he said he wanted to have a quarterback who could play 10 to 12 years, while acknowledging it doesn’t always work that way.

Baseball

Negotiators for locked-out players took steps toward Major League Baseball in a counteroffer Wednesday that still left a gap between the bickering sides after Commissioner Rob Manfred let pass his deadline to preserve a 162-game season.

Players dropped their threshold for the luxury tax to $232 million this year, rising to $235 million in 2023, $240 million in 2024 and $245 million in 2025 and $250 million in 2026.

The union had been at $238 million to $263 million in its previous proposal of a week earlier and was within 2.5% of management's starting figure of $230 million in Tuesday's proposal. Players were within 3.2% of MLB's $242 million for 2026.

Management's desire for an additional fourth tax threshold at $60 million above the first threshold is among the contentious points remaining.

Players dropped to $65 million from $80 million for their proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players, a day after MLB raised its offer from $30 million to $40 million. The union is asking for $5 million annual increases, while management's offer is the same for all five years.

The union dropped its proposed minimum salary to $710,000 from $725,000, a figure rising to $780,000 by 2026. Management is at $700,000 this year, rising to $770,000. The union's proposals on the tax threshold and bonus pool were first reported by The Athletic.

A day after the sides negotiated on and off for 16½ hours until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the union held a morning conference call with its executive board.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny then walked three blocks through a wintry mix of rain and snow to deliver the proposal to MLB's office and a short while later headed back to the union headquarters.

On the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said no additional games had been canceled and talks will continue.

Auto racing

Kevin Magnussen will make a surprise return to Formula One this season with the same team that fired him a year ago.

The Danish driver was rehired Wednesday by Haas F1 to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over the weekend following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Magnussen signed a multi-year contract and will drive the new Haas car for the first time on Friday in F1's test at Bahrain. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will test the car Thursday afternoon.

“I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said. “I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing.”

The 29-year-old was released from contracts with both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing to return to Haas. Magnussen drove for Ganassi in IMSA sports cars last season, and opened this year as the endurance driver at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He was scheduled to be Ganassi's endurance driver next week at the 12 Hours of Sebring.

