TUESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Make life-changing alterations for the right reason. Following what someone else does should be reconsidered, and a thoughtful and practical plan should be developed. If you aren’t happy, find out why and work on the issue until you feel satisfied.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
A change at work shouldn’t make you cringe. Look for the best way to make whatever happens work to your advantage. A positive attitude will help you gain ground.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It’s up to you to accept and bring about change. Start by going somewhere you’ve never been before or participating in something that moves you emotionally. If you network, doors will open.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Attend to unsettled matters that are weighing you down. Deal with controversy and opposition passionately, and don’t give up until your voice is heard. You can bring about positive change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
You can make a difference without going overboard. Use your imagination and discourage anyone trying to rope you into an impractical situation. An exaggerated point of view should be downplayed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Look for the truth before you say or do anything. Someone will offer a picturesque view of a situation that could alter a decision you must make. Proceed with caution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Alter what isn’t working for you. Size up your personal or emotional situation and make whatever adjustments necessary to feel comfortable. A change will improve your state of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
It doesn’t matter what someone else is doing; do what’s best for you. Taking better care of your health and physical appearance and avoiding indulgent behavior are encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
You’ll have a stellar idea that will help a cause or group you believe in. If you step up and share your thoughts, something good will come your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Get out and hear what others have to say. Gathering information and being willing to adapt to the changes going on around you will ease any stress you encounter.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Take action and put your plans in motion. It’s up to you to make things happen, so don’t wait for someone else to take the reins. Embrace the future with enthusiasm.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Mix and mingle. Get involved in activities that will help you show off what you have to offer. Talks will lead to choices. Make sure you get things in writing.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Opportunity will knock if you are open to suggestions. Greater stability will depend on your ability to adapt and to be diverse in the way you use your skills, experience and knowledge.
